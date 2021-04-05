Pashinyan, Putin to Discuss Development of Strategic Partnership at Upcoming Moscow Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will discuss issues relating to the strategic partnership of the two countries during their meeting in Moscow on April 7, the Kremlin press service reports.
The chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defence Nathalie Loiseua has expressed...
Pursuant to Article 30 (1) of the “Law on Human Rights Ombudsman” of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh),...
The Municipal Council of the Italian town of San Vito dei Normanni has unanimously passed a resolution...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued a statement on the 5th anniversary of the Azerbaijani...
The narrow format meeting of the foreign ministers of CIS countries has kicked off in Moscow, with Armenian...
World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...
The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...
On April 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed decrees on awarding posthumously Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan with the highest title of ''Hero of Artsakh'',the Presidential Office stated.
As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the President of Russia, the President of...
On April 4, Easter Liturgy was held in the churches of Artsakh.
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Sunday received—at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin—European...
As of Saturday morning, 1,192 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...
Today, the Armenian Church marks Holy Saturday.
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.
The search operations for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still considered missing during...
The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan held a meeting with...
A reception center for citizens continues to operate at the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
