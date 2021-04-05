Artsakhpress

President Arayik Harutyunyan awarded posthumously Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan with the highest title of ''Hero of Artsakh''

On April 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed decrees on awarding posthumously Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan with the highest title of ''Hero of Artsakh'',the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARTSAKHPRESS:  According to the decrees, for the exclusive services provided to the Republic of Artsakh in ensuring the protection and security, showing bravery and personal courage to the Motherland, Narek Hovhannisyan, commander of the Rifle Platoon of the N Military Unit of the Defence Army of the Artsakh Republic, and commander of the sniper platoon of the N military unit, senior lieutenant Tovmas Tovmasyan were posthumously awarded the highest title of "Hero of Artsakh", being awarded the "Golden Eagle" medal.

During the large-scale military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, 2020 Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan took an active part in the defence of the military positions on the state border of the Republic of Artsakh, carried out diversion-reconnaissance operations behind the enemy, causing numerous losses of military equipment and manpower.

As a part of a special assault group set up during the war, they waged defensive battles and carried out military operations, first in the seventh defensive zone and then in a number of other directions, including the villages of Sghnakh, Qarin Tak and Shushi.
Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan brilliantly fulfilled their military tasks, fighting to the last second of their lives against the forces of the enemy, which exceeded many times, never leaving their entrusted positions.
Narek Hovhannisyan was born in 1992, and Tovmas Tovmasyan in 1983. Both perished heroically on November 7, 2020 in the Qarin Tak-Shushi section.

     

Politics

Pashinyan, Putin to Discuss Development of Strategic Partnership at Upcoming Moscow Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will discuss issues relating to the strategic partnership of the two countries during their meeting in Moscow on April 7, the Kremlin press service reports.

MEP Nathalie Loiseua calls for protection of Armenian churches in Nagorno Karabakh

The chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defence Nathalie Loiseua has expressed...

2020 report on Artsakh ombudsman’s activities are published

Pursuant to Article 30 (1) of the “Law on Human Rights Ombudsman” of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh),...

Italy’s San Vito dei Normanni Recognizes Artsakh

The Municipal Council of the Italian town of San Vito dei Normanni has unanimously passed a resolution...

Pashinyan, Putin to discuss implementation of NK agreements in Moscow

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on...

Armenia Foreign Ministry statement on 5th anniversary of April War

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued a statement on the 5th anniversary of the Azerbaijani...

Armenia MFA spokesperson: CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting kicked off

The narrow format meeting of the foreign ministers of CIS countries has kicked off in Moscow, with Armenian...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

Society

About 300 pilgrims and residents of Nagorno-Karabakh visited the Amaras Christian monastery with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the President of Russia, the President of...

Victory will come. Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan in Artsakh

On April 4, Easter Liturgy was held in the churches of Artsakh.

1,192 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Saturday morning, 1,192 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

Armenian Church marks Holy Saturday

Today, the Armenian Church marks Holy Saturday.

Military

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

No bodies found in Friday's search operations

The search operations for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still considered missing during...

More than 1800 hectares of territory cleared of explosive devices by Russian sappers in Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to...

Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan held a meeting with...

Russian peacekeepers received more than 3,500 requests for help at the reception point of citizens, and also began to distribute targeted humanitarian aid in Stepanakert

A reception center for citizens continues to operate at the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian...

Russia not threatening any country worldwide, Kremlin asserts
Russia records 8,646 new daily COVID-19 cases
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Sport

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Diaspora

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

International

Russia not threatening any country worldwide, Kremlin asserts

Russia records 8,646 new daily COVID-19 cases

Trump supporters boycott Coca-Cola in US

India reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases

