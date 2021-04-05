As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the President of Russia, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia dated November 9, 2020, Russian peacekeepers continue to assist in the restoration of peaceful life in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

April 5, 2021, 15:25 About 300 pilgrims and residents of Nagorno-Karabakh visited the Amaras Christian monastery with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the eve, about 300 people, including both pilgrims from Stepanakert and residents of nearby settlements, accompanied by military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, visited the ancient monastery complex of Amaras, which is located in close proximity to the demarcation line in Nagorno-Karabakh. On this day, the monastery was crowded as never before - people arrived in order to attend the festive Easter service.

Amaras is one of the early medieval Christian monasteries and is located in the Martuni region. In medieval Armenia, it had the status of a famous religious and cultural centre.

As a result of the agreements reached, pilgrims from Stepanakert are freely admitted to the territory of the Amaras monastery, accompanied by military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.