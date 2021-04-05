Trump supporters boycott Coca-Cola in US

Supporters of former president Donald Trump have declared they will boycott Coca-Cola after the company said it opposed Georgia's new voting law, Newsweek reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Trump, who reportedly had a Diet Coke button installed in his Oval Office desk, called on his supporters to boycott all of the "woke companies that are interfering with free and fair elections."

The former president named Coca-Cola alongside Delta and the MLB among the organizations Republicans should snub.