India has reported a record rise in coronavirus infections, becoming only the second country after the United States to register more than 100,000 new cases in a day, as hospitals in its worst affected state are overrun by patients.

April 5, 2021, 14:08 India reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The country’s daily COVID-19 cases soared by 103,558 on Monday, the biggest such daily increase, data from the health ministry showed, taking the total to 12.6 million, the highest after the US and Brazil.

Deaths jumped by 478, still one of the lowest death rates in the world, raising the total to 165,101, Al Jazeera reported.

India has recorded the most number of infections in the past week anywhere in the world.

The country’s daily infections have leapt about 12-fold since hitting a multi-month low in early February when authorities eased most restrictions and people largely stopped wearing masks and practising social distancing.

India reported more than 90,000 cases every day in September last year – hitting a high of 97,894 cases on September 16 – after which infections came down sharply, only to rise again starting late February as the economy reopened fully and new virus mutants spread.

The western state of Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital, Mumbai, reported a record 57,074 new cases overnight. The state has contributed more than 55 percent of total cases in the country in the last two weeks.