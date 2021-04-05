Italy’s San Vito dei Normanni Recognizes Artsakh

The Municipal Council of the Italian town of San Vito dei Normanni has unanimously passed a resolution to recognize Artsakh, the Armenian Embassy in Italy reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The resolution, introduced by Councilor Vincenzo Calabretti, expresses solidarity with the people of the Artsakh Republic, condemns the Azerbaijani aggression against the country and urges the Italian authorities to recognize Artsakh, Panorama.am reports.