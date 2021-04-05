Terrorists kill Pakistan judge, family

Gunmen killed an anti-terrorism court judge and his family on Sunday as they travelled from the Swat Valley in northwest Pakistan to the capital Islamabad, police official Shoaib Khan said, news.am informs, citing AP.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: No one claimed responsibility for the shooting, which also seriously injured two of Judge Aftab Ahmed Afridi’s bodyguards.

Pakistan’s antiterrorism courts were established to hear cases ranging from terrorist financing to the prosecution of perpetrators of insurgent attacks. Critics say Pakistan’s sweeping antiterrorism laws have also been used to silence critics of the country’s powerful military.

Afridi, his wife and two children—including a two-year old son—were killed in the attack, Khan said.

Afridi had been assigned to the antiterrorism courts in Swat two months earlier.