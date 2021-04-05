Catholicos of All Armenians expresses hope Azerbaijan aggression will receive proper European Parliament reaction

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Sunday received—at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin—European Parliament member (MEP) Francois-Xavier Bellamy, accompanied by French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: His Holiness Garegin II thanked the authorities and people of France for supporting Armenia at all times. He expressed hope that the support of France will contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the region and the restoration of justice.

MEP François-Xavier Bellamy thanked Garegin II for the wishes and blessings, stating that he is visiting Armenia for the first time and noting that it’s a great honor for him to be in the ancient Christian country the people of which are bearers of the victorious values of resurrection.

The MEP also presented the purpose of his visit, that is to get acquainted with the post-war situation, the current problems, the preservation of the Armenian spiritual-cultural values in Artsakh.

The Catholicos of All Armenians, presenting in detail the damage caused by the second Artsakh war and the existing challenges, expressed hope that this military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and the other phenomena arising from it will receive a proper reaction from the international community and the European Parliament.