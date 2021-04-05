On April 4, Easter Liturgy was held in the churches of Artsakh.

April 5, 2021, 10:35 Victory will come. Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Easter Liturgy in the Amaras church was held by the former Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and now the special envoy for special assignments, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan.

During the festive address, Pargev Martirosyan noted that the victory will come, and everything must be done for it.

“Resurrection comes immediately after Golgotha, life comes, freedom comes, and victory comes. The victory will come, but it’s not enough to believe in it, it’s not enough to wait, we need to promote, we need to do everything, standing shoulder to shoulder,'' he said.