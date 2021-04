The search operations for the remains of servicemen fallen and for those still considered missing during the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war continue Saturday—this time in the Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The search on Friday, however, were unsuccessful.

Since the start of the ceasefire, a total of 1,527 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the former combat zones.