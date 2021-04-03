As of Saturday morning, 1,192 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 196,044 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

April 3, 2021, 11:20 1,192 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 856, the total respective number so far is 175,401,

23 patients died, raising the death toll to 3575. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 918 other individuals (14 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of April 3, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 16,150.