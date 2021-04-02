Artsakhpress

International

Russia records 8,792 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 8,792 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,563,056 cases, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections dropped to 0.19%.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 9,832 to 4,186,251 in the past 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia rose by 400 in the past 24 hours compared to 383 on the previous day, taking the total to 99,633.


     

Politics

Pashinyan, Putin to discuss implementation of NK agreements in Moscow

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 7, Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Armenia Foreign Ministry statement on 5th anniversary of April War

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued a statement on the 5th anniversary of the Azerbaijani...

Armenia MFA spokesperson: CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting kicked off

The narrow format meeting of the foreign ministers of CIS countries has kicked off in Moscow, with Armenian...

Int'l community should give strong assessment to ongoing aggressive policy of Azerbaijan – Artsakh Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the anniversary...

Pashinyan in self-isolation ahead of meeting with Putin

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is working in conditions of self-isolation starting from April 2 due...

Lavrov to meet with Armenian, Azerbaijani counterparts in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold private meetings with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 532.14/$1 in...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

Society

Impunity breeds new and more serious crimes: Armenian Ombudsman makes statement on 5th anniversary of April War

Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has issued a statement over the 5th anniversary of the April War.

UK finds 30 blood clot cases after AstraZeneca vaccine use

British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the...

Travel Without COVID-19 app program now termless

The Travel Without COVID-19 program – which was initially a pilot program launched from February 1...

The old school building in the village of Nor shen, Martuni region to be reconstructed into a residential building

More than 1,250 buildings in the Martuni region have been damaged during the recent war.

1,116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Friday morning, 1,116 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Seven new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

President Sarkissian, Speaker of Parliament and top brass visit Yerablur cemetery to honor fallen troops

President Armen Sarkissian, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan,...

Military

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Varanda (Fizuli) region which is now under the control of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

More than 1800 hectares of territory cleared of explosive devices by Russian sappers in Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to...

Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan held a meeting with...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Russian peacekeepers received more than 3,500 requests for help at the reception point of citizens, and also began to distribute targeted humanitarian aid in Stepanakert

A reception center for citizens continues to operate at the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian...

Mobile towns for peacekeepers in Artsakh to be commissioned by April 5

Mobile towns for the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be put into operation...

Artsakh Defense Army reports 78 more casualties

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 78 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers...

Impunity breeds new and more serious crimes: Armenian Ombudsman makes statement on 5th anniversary of April War
Russia records 8,792 daily COVID-19 cases
UK finds 30 blood clot cases after AstraZeneca vaccine use
Pashinyan, Putin to discuss implementation of NK agreements in Moscow
Armenia Foreign Ministry statement on 5th anniversary of April War
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Culture

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Sport

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Diaspora

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

International

Russia records 8,792 daily COVID-19 cases

US Pentagon Chief calls on Turkey to renounce Russian S-400s

France closes schools for three weeks as Covid-19 surges

Russia’s Sputnik V ranks among top five most mentioned vaccines in foreign media

