As a result of the recent war, 35-40 thousand citizens of Artsakh have lost their homes and property. Now our state's goal is to provide these people with apartments in Artsakh within the next 2.5-3 years.

April 2, 2021, 17:07 Artsakh State Minister on material damage caused by recent war

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan said during the briefing with journalists in Yerablur.

"A governmental commission has been set up to assess the damage caused by the war. "We can say that the amount of these losses, including state, private, individuals and infrastructure losses, are measured in billions of dollars," said the Minister of State.

According to him, last year more than 10 billion drams were transferred from the Armenian government to the Artsakh Republic, which was directed for solving social and infrastructure needs.

"This year, the interstate loan provided by the Armenian government will be provided to Artsakh by faster means, so that we can fulfill all social and salary obligations," Martirosyan added.