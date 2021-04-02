Pashinyan, Putin to discuss implementation of NK agreements in Moscow

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 7, Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The working visit of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Moscow is scheduled on April 7. There will be talks with President Putin. You know that active dialogue at the highest level is underway between Armenia and Russia. Firstly, of course, the implementation process of the trilateral agreements and the trilateral document, which put an end to the military operations in Karabakh, will be discussed”, Peskov said.

He informed that Pashinyan and Putin will also discuss issues relating to the unblocking of transportation infrastructure in the South Caucasus, will exchange views on the election process launched in Armenia, as well as will touch upon the relevant issues of the Russian-Armenian cooperation.