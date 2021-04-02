Artsakhpress

Travel Without COVID-19 app program now termless

The Travel Without COVID-19 program – which was initially a pilot program launched from February 1 to March 1, is extended and will work without timeframe limits, allowing passengers to cross the state border with a view to traveling from Armenia to Russia and in the opposite direction in case of a negative COVID-19 test result.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The decision to lift the timeframe limits was made by the Russian Government.

Armenia’s Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, in comments for Armenpress, praised the program as an “effective and promising tool” facilitating the movements of Armenian and Russian citizens between the two countries.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan has been added to the list of countries whose citizens can use the application to visit Russia.

The Travel without COVID-19 program features a mobile app which shows the traveler’s COVID-19 test result in the form of a QR code, which is used when crossing border.


     

Int'l community should give strong assessment to ongoing aggressive policy of Azerbaijan – Artsakh Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the anniversary of the 2016 April War.

Pashinyan in self-isolation ahead of meeting with Putin

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is working in conditions of self-isolation starting from April 2 due...

Lavrov to meet with Armenian, Azerbaijani counterparts in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold private meetings with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 532.14/$1 in...

Slovakia’s National Council adopts resolution on Nagorno Karabakh

During the 25th plenary session on April 1 the National Council (Parliament) of Slovakia has adopted...

Russia’s Putin, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev discuss situation around Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,...

From visit to POWs up to search for bodies: Head of ICRC Delegation in Armenia gives interview to Armenpress

The recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh has put new tasks before the International Committee of Red Cross...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

The Travel Without COVID-19 program – which was initially a pilot program launched from February 1 to March 1, is extended and will work without timeframe limits, allowing passengers to cross the state border with a view to traveling from Armenia to Russia and in the opposite direction in case of a negative COVID-19 test result.

The old school building in the village of Nor shen, Martuni region to be reconstructed into a residential building

More than 1,250 buildings in the Martuni region have been damaged during the recent war.

1,116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Friday morning, 1,116 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Seven new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

President Sarkissian, Speaker of Parliament and top brass visit Yerablur cemetery to honor fallen troops

President Armen Sarkissian, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan,...

Armenian Church observes Good Friday

Good Friday observed in Armenia on April 2.

The President of the Republic visits the Martouni region

On March 31 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Martouni region and had...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Varanda (Fizuli) region which is now under the control of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

More than 1800 hectares of territory cleared of explosive devices by Russian sappers in Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to...

Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan held a meeting with...

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Russian peacekeepers received more than 3,500 requests for help at the reception point of citizens, and also began to distribute targeted humanitarian aid in Stepanakert

A reception center for citizens continues to operate at the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian...

Mobile towns for peacekeepers in Artsakh to be commissioned by April 5

Mobile towns for the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be put into operation...

Artsakh Defense Army reports 78 more casualties

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 78 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

US Pentagon Chief calls on Turkey to renounce Russian S-400s

France closes schools for three weeks as Covid-19 surges

Russia’s Sputnik V ranks among top five most mentioned vaccines in foreign media

Oman hopes agreement between Saudi Arabia and Yemeni Houthis will be reached very soon

