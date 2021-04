Seven new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

April 2, 2021, 12:03 Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: At present, 18 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 2,499 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 22,122 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.