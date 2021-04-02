President Armen Sarkissian, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan and other high ranking officials visited the Yerablur military cemetery on April 2 to pay tribute to the 2016 April War victims, as well as the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war victims.

April 2, 2021, 11:10 President Sarkissian, Speaker of Parliament and top brass visit Yerablur cemetery to honor fallen troops

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent flowers and a wreath to the cemetery. He was unable to personally visit Yerablur because he is in self-isolation.

“Today we mourn and are proud of our brave soldiers, who fell for our country on the line of duty during the 2016 Four Day war and the latest 44-day war. If we hadn’t learnt lessons from the April War, the latest 44-day war would’ve had a different outcome. We could’ve lost Artsakh entirely,” said Lt. General Davtyan.