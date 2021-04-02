1,116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Friday morning, 1,116 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 194,852 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total number of recoveries reached 174,545 (864 in the past 24 hours).

19 people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 3552. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 904 other individuals (4 in the last 24 hours) infected with COVID-19, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of 11:00, April 2, the number of active cases stood at 15,851.