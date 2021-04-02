More than 1,250 buildings in the Martuni region have been damaged during the recent war.

April 2, 2021, 11:01 The old school building in the village of Nor shen, Martuni region to be reconstructed to a residential building

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic Aram Sargsyan said in an interview with ''Artsakhpress''.

"The town of Martuni and the villages of the region are among the most affected by the shelling during the hostilities. Major construction works are being carried out in the city of Martuni, Taghavard and Karmir Shuka (Red Market). In particular, 150 houses will be built in the Red Market. A 14-apartment building is being reconstructed in Kaghartsi village of Martuni region. The former school building of Nor Shen village is also being studied in order to reconstruct apartments, ”the Minister of Urban Planning added.

According to him, the process of building new settlements for families displaced in other settlements of Artsakh is being carried out as a result of discussions with representatives of relevant communities.

Regarding the construction of new houses for displaced families in the Astkhashen community of the Askeran region, Aram Sargsyan said that in parallel with the earthworks, the foundations of private houses are being laid.