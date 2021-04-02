More than 1,250 buildings in the Martuni region have been damaged during the recent war.
The old school building in the village of Nor shen, Martuni region to be reconstructed to a residential building
According to him, the process of building new settlements for families displaced in other settlements of Artsakh is being carried out as a result of discussions with representatives of relevant communities.
Regarding the construction of new houses for displaced families in the Astkhashen community of the Askeran region, Aram Sargsyan said that in parallel with the earthworks, the foundations of private houses are being laid.