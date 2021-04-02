The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement on the anniversary of the 2016 April War.
Int'l community should give strong assessment to ongoing aggressive policy of Azerbaijan – Artsakh Foreign Ministry
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement reads:
“In April 2016, in violation of the 1994 Agreement on the complete cessation of fire and hostilities, Azerbaijan, employing its entire offensive military arsenal, launched a large-scale aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, targeting the positions of the Defense Army, the civilian infrastructures and border settlements.
The international community should give a strong assessment to the ongoing aggressive policy of Azerbaijan, its extreme disregard for international law, and its attempts to reject the negotiations on the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.
The unity of the Armenian people and the feats of our heroes during the April War will remain forever in our history and in the memory of generations”.