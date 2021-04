Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is working in conditions of self-isolation starting from April 2 due to a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 7, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told Armenpess.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gevorgyan said that the prime minister is working by his planned agenda, with the exception of receptions and public events.