Good Friday observed in Armenia on April 2.

April 2, 2021, 10:45 Armenian Church observes Good Friday

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Good Friday,is the day of commemoration of Christ’s tortures, Crucifixion, Death and Burial. The Service of the Crucifixion is conducted, following which, the Service of His Burial is held. It is during the Burial service that the symbolic Tomb of Christ, decorated with flowers and candles, is processed around the Church for the faithful to witness and participate,Qahana.am writes.