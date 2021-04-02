Artsakhpress

International

US Pentagon Chief calls on Turkey to renounce Russian S-400s

Pentagon Chief Lloyd James Austin III has called on Turkey to renounce Russian S-400s. During phone talks with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Austin stated the importance of the efforts for strengthening military cooperation between the US and Turkey and called on him to renounce the S-400s, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Pentagon’s press service reports that Austin thanked Akar for the major role that Turkey is playing in Afghanistan through the NATO Resolute Support mission and for continuing to support the peace process.

The parties also discussed the positive diplomatic developments and the efforts to ease the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean. Austin also welcomed the initial talks between Turkey and Greece and the two governments’ loyalty to the talks.


     

Politics

Lavrov to meet with Armenian, Azerbaijani counterparts in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold private meetings with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on April 1, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 532.14/$1 in...

Slovakia’s National Council adopts resolution on Nagorno Karabakh

During the 25th plenary session on April 1 the National Council (Parliament) of Slovakia has adopted...

Russia’s Putin, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev discuss situation around Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,...

From visit to POWs up to search for bodies: Head of ICRC Delegation in Armenia gives interview to Armenpress

The recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh has put new tasks before the International Committee of Red Cross...

OSCE Minsk Group activity results on Karabakh settlement are "equal to zero," says Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev believes that the results of the OSCE Minsk Group activities on the...

Ararat Mirzoyan awards Valentina Matviyenko with National Assembly Medal of Honor

By the order of the speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, the...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

Society

The President of the Republic visits the Martouni region

On March 31 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Martouni region and had meetings in Martouni town, Berdashen, Ashan, Nor Shen, Hatsy, Avdour and Murishen communities, the Presidential Office stated.

13 births registered in the Hadrut, Shushi and Shahumyan departments of Civil Acts Registration Office

In March of this year, a total of 13 births and 8 marriages were registered in the Hadrut, Shushi and...

6 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

6 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

1097 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1097 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.

Armenian Church observes Holy Thursday

Holy Thursday observed in Armenia on April 1.

7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

Military

Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan held a meeting with Lt. General Rustam Muradov, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh.

Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Russian peacekeepers received more than 3,500 requests for help at the reception point of citizens, and also began to distribute targeted humanitarian aid in Stepanakert

A reception center for citizens continues to operate at the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian...

Mobile towns for peacekeepers in Artsakh to be commissioned by April 5

Mobile towns for the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be put into operation...

Artsakh Defense Army reports 78 more casualties

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 78 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Artsakh rescuers find remains of war casualty near Askeran

On March 29, Artsakh’s search and rescue teams found the remains of a war casualty near the village...

Lavrov to meet with Armenian, Azerbaijani counterparts in Moscow
Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Slovakia’s National Council adopts resolution on Nagorno Karabakh
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Sport

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Diaspora

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

International

US Pentagon Chief calls on Turkey to renounce Russian S-400s

France closes schools for three weeks as Covid-19 surges

Russia’s Sputnik V ranks among top five most mentioned vaccines in foreign media

Oman hopes agreement between Saudi Arabia and Yemeni Houthis will be reached very soon

