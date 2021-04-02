US Pentagon Chief calls on Turkey to renounce Russian S-400s

Pentagon Chief Lloyd James Austin III has called on Turkey to renounce Russian S-400s. During phone talks with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Austin stated the importance of the efforts for strengthening military cooperation between the US and Turkey and called on him to renounce the S-400s, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Pentagon’s press service reports that Austin thanked Akar for the major role that Turkey is playing in Afghanistan through the NATO Resolute Support mission and for continuing to support the peace process.

The parties also discussed the positive diplomatic developments and the efforts to ease the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean. Austin also welcomed the initial talks between Turkey and Greece and the two governments’ loyalty to the talks.