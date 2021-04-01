Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold private meetings with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on April 1, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

April 1, 2021, 17:56 Lavrov to meet with Armenian, Azerbaijani counterparts in Moscow

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "During the talks, it is planned to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the implementation of the agreement between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9 last year and January 11 this year, as well as a number of regional and international issues," Zakharova said.