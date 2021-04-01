A limited audience will be allowed to attend the Eurovision song contest in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam in May as part of a COVID-19 trial, Reuters reports, ci ting newspaper de Telegraaf.

April 1, 2021, 17:11 Eurovision to attract limited audience in COVID-19 trial

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The event will be part of a series being held in the Netherlands under the name "fieldlab", which has allowed small crowds into a theatre, conference centre and a soccer match under strict monitoring.

Eurovision organisers had said in February that there would be some socially distanced events, but did not specify whether a live audience would be permitted.

A maximum of 3,500 people living in the Netherlands will be admitted to rehearsals, the semi-finals and finals taking place on May 18-22, the newspaper reported, citing a government official.

Performances will be given by 39 participating countries and fans will have to have a negative coronavirus to attend, the report said.

The Netherlands is hosting the 65th edition of the event, which draws a television audience of about 200 million, after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 contest with the song "Arcade".