The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 532.14/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.97 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

April 1, 2021, 17:02 Dollar goes up in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS:The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 624.63 (up by AMD 1.67), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 732.70 (up by AMD 0.64), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.01 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 410.61, AMD 28,931.66 and AMD 20,222.48, respectively.