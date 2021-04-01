Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 532.14/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.97 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold private meetings with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on April 1, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.
World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...
The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...
On March 31 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Martouni region and had meetings in Martouni town, Berdashen, Ashan, Nor Shen, Hatsy, Avdour and Murishen communities, the Presidential Office stated.
In March of this year, a total of 13 births and 8 marriages were registered in the Hadrut, Shushi and...
6 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...
1097 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.
Holy Thursday observed in Armenia on April 1.
7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...
Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan held a meeting with Lt. General Rustam Muradov, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh.
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...
A reception center for citizens continues to operate at the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian...
Mobile towns for the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be put into operation...
The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 78 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers...
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...
On March 29, Artsakh’s search and rescue teams found the remains of a war casualty near the village...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
