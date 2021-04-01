The President of the Republic visits the Martouni region

On March 31 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Martouni region and had meetings in Martouni town, Berdashen, Ashan, Nor Shen, Hatsy, Avdour and Murishen communities, the Presidential Office stated.

The head of state touched upon the issues on overcoming security and social issues as well as economic development priorities.



Touching upon the complicated situation in Karmir Shouka community of the Martouni region, which has received heavy press coverage, the President of the Republic reassured that these are ungrounded rumours.

The President reminded of the Artsakh Republic authorities commitment to a negotiated political solution to the issue of restoring the territorial integrity of Artsakh, at least within the borders of the former NKAO.