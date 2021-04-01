World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI oil futures for May have risen by 0.61 percent to $59.52 a barrel.

And the Brent oil futures for June supplies have increased by 0.51 percent to $63.06 a barrel.