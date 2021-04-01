Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan held a meeting with Lt. General Rustam Muradov, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, organizational matters of ensuring security and cooperation were discussed, and the importance of ensuring the return of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan and the search for missing persons was stressed, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces thanked Lt. General Rustam Muradov for the effective work and efforts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.