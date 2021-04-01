Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan held a meeting with Lt. General Rustam Muradov, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh.
The recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh has put new tasks before the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC)․ The organization is engaged in different activities, starting from the search operations for the bodies of the dead up to the visiting of the conflict-related detainees on the sides, as well as ensuring communication between the detained and their families.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev believes that the results of the OSCE Minsk Group activities on the...
By the order of the speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, the...
The delegation led by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will depart for Moscow, Russia, on April...
A discussion on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conflict, to which the Turkish ambassador to Canada was...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh has commented on the recent attacks by the Azerbaijani side...
The possible recognition of the Armenian Genocide by US President Joe Biden is a step to right a historic...
World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in...
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...
The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...
6 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.
1097 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.
Holy Thursday observed in Armenia on April 1.
7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...
Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
“The Parable of the Ten Virgins” is commemorated (Mt 25:1-13).
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...
A reception center for citizens continues to operate at the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian...
Mobile towns for the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be put into operation...
The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 78 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers...
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...
On March 29, Artsakh’s search and rescue teams found the remains of a war casualty near the village...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
