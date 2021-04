In March of this year, a total of 13 births and 8 marriages were registered in the Hadrut, Shushi and Shahumyan departments of Civil Status Acts Registration Office of the Operative Headquarters of the Artsakh Government in Armenia.

April 1, 2021, 11:56 13 births registered in the Hadrut, Shushi and Shahumyan departments of Civil Acts Registration Office

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Operative Headquarters informs about the aforementioned.