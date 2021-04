The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the direction of Avetaranots village of the Askeran region and in the Martuni region, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: To date, 1,526 bodies have been found and retrieved from areas now outside the jurisdiction of Artsakh.