Politics

OSCE Minsk Group activity results on Karabakh settlement are "equal to zero," says Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev believes that the results of the OSCE Minsk Group activities on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict are "equal to zero."

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, although the OSCE Minsk Group has functioned for 28 years, "there was no result."

"The results of the activities of the Minsk Group were zero, whereas the Minsk Group co-chairing countries [Russia, the US, and France] are the world's leading states, nuclear powers, permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Of course, if serious pressure was exerted and sanctions were imposed on Armenia due to the occupation, taking into account the demands of Azerbaijan, the issue could have been resolved peacefully, long ago. Unfortunately, this did not happen. On the contrary, steps were taken to freeze the issue," as news.am informs, the Azerbaijani president said, speaking at the summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.


     

Politics

From visit to POWs up to search for bodies: Head of ICRC Delegation in Armenia gives interview to Armenpress

The recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh has put new tasks before the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC)․ The organization is engaged in different activities, starting from the search operations for the bodies of the dead up to the visiting of the conflict-related detainees on the sides, as well as ensuring communication between the detained and their families.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev believes that the results of the OSCE Minsk Group activities on the...

Ararat Mirzoyan awards Valentina Matviyenko with National Assembly Medal of Honor

By the order of the speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, the...

Armenian FM to attend CIS Foreign Ministerial Council session in Moscow

The delegation led by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will depart for Moscow, Russia, on April...

Artsakh conflict discussion, with Turkey ambassador participation, is canceled in Canada

A discussion on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conflict, to which the Turkish ambassador to Canada was...

Artsakh Foreign Ministry comments on stone throwing attacks by Azerbaijani side on civilian vehicles

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh has commented on the recent attacks by the Azerbaijani side...

Jerusalem Post: Time for recognition of Armenian Genocide is now, Biden can right a historic wrong – opinion

The possible recognition of the Armenian Genocide by US President Joe Biden is a step to right a historic...

Economy

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.36 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Society

1097 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1097 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 193,736, the ministry of healthcare reports.

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.

Armenian Church observes Holy Thursday

Holy Thursday observed in Armenia on April 1.

7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry...

Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

Holy Tuesday

“The Parable of the Ten Virgins” is commemorated (Mt 25:1-13).

150 Residential houses to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka village

Residential buildings are being built in the Karmir Shuka settlement of the Martuni region of Artsakh...

Military

Russian peacekeepers received more than 3,500 requests for help at the reception point of citizens, and also began to distribute targeted humanitarian aid in Stepanakert

A reception center for citizens continues to operate at the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent (RPC) in Stepanakert. It also operates a hotline to collect information for the search of missing servicemen, to provide humanitarian assistance, assistance in employment and other problematic topics, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Mobile towns for peacekeepers in Artsakh to be commissioned by April 5

Mobile towns for the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be put into operation...

Artsakh Defense Army reports 78 more casualties

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 78 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Artsakh rescuers find remains of war casualty near Askeran

On March 29, Artsakh’s search and rescue teams found the remains of a war casualty near the village...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

No incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

1097 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
From visit to POWs up to search for bodies: Head of ICRC Delegation in Armenia gives interview to Armenpress
OSCE Minsk Group activity results on Karabakh settlement are "equal to zero," says Aliyev
Armenian Church observes Holy Thursday
Russian peacekeepers received more than 3,500 requests for help at the reception point of citizens, and also began to distribute targeted humanitarian aid in Stepanakert
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Videos

Culture

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Artsakh Parliament Speaker calls on international organizations to prevent destruction of Armenian monuments

Sport

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Diaspora

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

International

Russia’s Sputnik V ranks among top five most mentioned vaccines in foreign media

Oman hopes agreement between Saudi Arabia and Yemeni Houthis will be reached very soon

Leaders of Russia, Germany and France hold video-conference on int'l affairs

Biden urged to halt 'reckless' rhetoric with Putin

