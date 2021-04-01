Russian peacekeepers received more than 3,500 requests for help at the reception point of citizens, and also began to distribute targeted humanitarian aid in Stepanakert

A reception center for citizens continues to operate at the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent (RPC) in Stepanakert. It also operates a hotline to collect information for the search of missing servicemen, to provide humanitarian assistance, assistance in employment and other problematic topics, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, more than 3.5 thousand people turned to the reception center for help. In particular, more than 800 requests were received by the phone hotline.

The officers on duty, who receive requests by phone or in person, must clarify the nature of the problem, find out from relatives information about the alleged area of the missing soldier, record their contact details. In the future, the search for missing persons will be carried out by the RPC military personnel in cooperation with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides. All requests are recorded, entered in the database and sent to the joint search groups.

In addition to handling appeals from residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, the RPC Humanitarian Response Center has started delivering targeted humanitarian aid.

On the eve of the day, the military personnel of the peacekeeping contingent handed over more than 650 kilograms of humanitarian aid provided by the non-profit organization Russian Humanitarian Mission and the charitable foundations Doctor Lisa and Hurry to the Good to large families and internally displaced persons living in Stepanakert.

These people received everything they needed for everyday life-blankets, pillows, gas burners for cooking, hygiene means, food and other property to improve their living conditions.

Within a few days, the Russian military handed over more than 16.5 tons of humanitarian supplies to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. This includes medical equipment for hospitals and paramedic stations, textbooks and children's literature for schoolchildren.