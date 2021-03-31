Artsakhpress

Russia’s Sputnik V ranks among top five most mentioned vaccines in foreign media

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has joined the top five most mentioned inoculations among foreign mass media outlets during the year, according to a ranking by LexisNexis specially prepared for TASS.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The Comirnaty jab developed jointly by the renowned American multinational drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech topped the ranking.

The study analyzed a list of registered global COVID-19 vaccines. The experts submitted a request to a media database by LexisNexis, which evaluated the presence of each of them in the foreign press.
"The vaccines from the United States and the United Kingdom top the ranking. The unparalleled leader here is Pfizer’s Comirnaty. The foreign press has shown rather great interest in Russia’s coronavirus vaccines, namely Sputnik V. The greatest amount of media coverage on the Russian shots were in the American and British press, and media outlets from Vietnam, Argentina, Spain and China have shown enormous interest here as well. Obviously, the world is taking a close look at the Russian-made drugs, focusing on the data regarding their effectiveness and side effects, yet avoiding criticism," the study notes.
The media showed the greatest interest in the ranking’s leader - the Comirnaty shot (908,000 references, with more than half of them in US sources), especially in terms of its efficacy, approval in the world and vaccination among celebrities.
The vaccine by AstraZeneca, the renowned British-Swedish drugmaker, (771,000 references, with more than half in US and UK media) comes in second. The media focus was on its side effects and the suspension of using the jab. There was also immense foreign media interest in the vaccines produced by Moderna, a US company, (622,000 references) and Janssen, which is a branch of Johnson & Johnson (560,000 references).
Russia’s Sputnik V inoculation (465,000 publications) is ranked fifth. The jab is mentioned against the backdrop of its widespread availability, public confidence issues, and with regards to getting the vaccine approved in the EU. In addition, the foreign press also mentioned other Russian inoculations such as EpiVacCorona made by the Vector Institute of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (13,000 publications) and CoviVac created by the Chumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences (934,000).
The experts point out the heightened interest the foreign press had in the Russian vaccines after March 23, when it was announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had gotten his jab.

     

Ararat Mirzoyan awards Valentina Matviyenko with National Assembly Medal of Honor

By the order of the speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, the chairperson of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, has been awarded with the National Assembly Medal of Honor, the press service of the Armenian NA stated

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.36 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.

7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.

Mobile towns for peacekeepers in Artsakh to be commissioned by April 5

Mobile towns for the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be put into operation no later than April 5, and a mobile hospital will be opened for the peacekeepers by the end of April, Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov told reporters.

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Russia’s Sputnik V ranks among top five most mentioned vaccines in foreign media

