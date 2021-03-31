Mobile towns for the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will be put into operation no later than April 5, and a mobile hospital will be opened for the peacekeepers by the end of April, Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov told reporters.

March 31, 2021, 12:11 Mobile towns for peacekeepers in Artsakh to be commissioned by April 5

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Dmitry Bulgakov took part in the opening ceremony and settlement of the next block-modular town for 250 places for peacekeepers in Stepanakert. Each residential module in such a town operates on a closed cycle, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

“Today we are completing the equipment of 25 such townships, commissioning and adjustment are in progress. No later than April 5, everything will be put into operation, that is, all our peacekeepers will be equipped," he said.

Bulgakov said that also by the decision of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a mobile hospital is being built in Nagorno-Karabakh, where, if necessary, the peacekeepers will be provided with qualified assistance by the special purpose medical detachment. The deputy head of the military department said that the assembly of the mobile hospital will begin no later than April 5-7, by the end of the month it should be completed.

"By the end of April, we must complete the full arrangement of our peacekeeping forces in all areas," the deputy head of the military department added.

The deputy minister recalled that the military department has for several years been building block-modular towns for the Russian Armed Forces in remote regions and in hard-to-reach areas on the territory of Russia, in particular, in the Far North. This type of town is a proven solution.

In less than three months, 12 block-modular towns in Stepanakert, Getavan, Karakend, Khachmach, Martuni, and Askeran were built and put into operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. In the near future, such towns will be assembled in Sisian-2, Chartar, Lachin, Sos, Karmir Shuka, Martakert, Shushi and other settlements.

589 military builders and 45 pieces of equipment are involved in the construction of the towns. In addition, the logistics specialists of the military department are carrying out additional work on the improvement and landscaping of the territories adjacent to the block-modular towns.

The modules in the towns are equipped with beds, wardrobes, tables and chairs, shower cabins, as well as household appliances (washing machines, televisions, air conditioners, boilers). On the territory of each camps there are a gym with artificial turf, a bathhouse, a medical center, a dryer, a clothing cleaning room, a leisure room, an office, a storage room, a canteen, and a grocery store.