Oman hopes agreement between Saudi Arabia and Yemeni Houthis will be reached very soon

Oman, which is mediating ceasefire talks between Saudi Arabia and Yemeni Houthis, said it hopes an agreement between the warring parties will be reached very soon.

March 31, 2021

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Oman hopes that these contacts will very soon lead to the desired result to restore security and stability in fraternal Yemen and preserve the security and interests of the countries of the region, as news.am informs, the Omani state news agency ONA reported.

The six-year conflict in Yemen killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and the country was on the verge of starvation. Muscat worked closely with Riyadh, Washington and the United Nations to achieve a comprehensive political solution to the crisis.

Saudi Arabia, which leads a coalition fighting the Houthis, proposed a ceasefire last week, but the Houthis said they would only agree if the air and naval blockade was lifted.