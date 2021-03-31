Ararat Mirzoyan awards Valentina Matviyenko with National Assembly Medal of Honor

By the order of the speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, the chairperson of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, has been awarded with the National Assembly Medal of Honor, the press service of the Armenian NA stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Valentina Matviyenko was awarded this medal for her considerable contribution to the protection of universal values, human rights and freedoms, as well as to the strengthening of the friendly parliamentary relations between Armenia and Russia.