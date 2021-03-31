Artsakhpress

Leaders of Russia, Germany and France hold video-conference on int'l affairs

Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron held a video-conference on Tuesday to discuss cooperation and international affairs, the Kremlin said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The leaders paid particular attention to joining efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of registering, using and producing the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in European Union (EU) countries, Xinhua reported. 

As for the situation in Ukraine, Putin urged Kiev to fulfill agreements on establishing direct dialogue with Donbass and settling the legal issues regarding the region's special status.

The Russian side voiced "serious concerns" over the escalation of the armed confrontation between the Donbass insurgents and the Ukrainian government forces, which was "provoked" by Kiev.

Discussing the situation in Belarus, Putin stressed the inadmissibility of external interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

Putin reiterated Russia's readiness to restore "normal, depoliticized" interactions with the EU, if the bloc shows reciprocal interest.

According to the Kremlin, the three leaders expressed support for preserving and implementing the Iran nuclear deal and further coordinating steps in this direction.

Putin explained to Merkel and Macron the case of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

They also discussed the situations in Syria and Libya.


     

Ararat Mirzoyan awards Valentina Matviyenko with National Assembly Medal of Honor

By the order of the speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, the chairperson of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, has been awarded with the National Assembly Medal of Honor, the press service of the Armenian NA stated

Armenian FM to attend CIS Foreign Ministerial Council session in Moscow

The delegation led by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will depart for Moscow, Russia, on April...

Artsakh conflict discussion, with Turkey ambassador participation, is canceled in Canada

A discussion on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conflict, to which the Turkish ambassador to Canada was...

Artsakh Foreign Ministry comments on stone throwing attacks by Azerbaijani side on civilian vehicles

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh has commented on the recent attacks by the Azerbaijani side...

Jerusalem Post: Time for recognition of Armenian Genocide is now, Biden can right a historic wrong – opinion

The possible recognition of the Armenian Genocide by US President Joe Biden is a step to right a historic...

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan installations on Syunik roads can’t be substantiated by Soviet borders, GPS

As sovereign states, there has never been a demarcation or delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan....

Kremlin comments on nature of relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russia has good relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.36 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

Holy Tuesday

“The Parable of the Ten Virgins” is commemorated (Mt 25:1-13).

150 Residential houses to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka village

Residential buildings are being built in the Karmir Shuka settlement of the Martuni region of Artsakh...

Armenian Church marks Holy Monday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat).

Constitutional Court upholds Robert Kocharyan's application, criminal proceeding terminated

The Constitutional Court of Armenia has announced 300.1 Article of the Criminal Code unconstitutional,...

1005 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1005 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Armenian Ombudsman congratulated his newly appointed counterpart of Artsakh

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan congratulated Gegham Stepanyan on his election as...

Artsakh Defense Army reports 78 more casualties

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 78 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers had fallen during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland.

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

Artsakh rescuers find remains of war casualty near Askeran

On March 29, Artsakh’s search and rescue teams found the remains of a war casualty near the village...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

No incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Armenian, Iraqi defense ministers discuss bilateral cooperation prospects in Yerevan

The delegation led by Minister of Defense of Iraq Juma Anad Saadoun Khattab yesterday arrived in Armenia...

The ninth convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center provided delivery of more than 60 tons of humanitarian cargo to the Kelbajar district

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to ensure the transit of goods between the territories...

Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online
Ararat Mirzoyan awards Valentina Matviyenko with National Assembly Medal of Honor
Biden urged to halt 'reckless' rhetoric with Putin
Armenian FM to attend CIS Foreign Ministerial Council session in Moscow
France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Louvre digitizes over 480,000 artworks, makes them free to view online

Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Artsakh Parliament Speaker calls on international organizations to prevent destruction of Armenian monuments

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Oman hopes agreement between Saudi Arabia and Yemeni Houthis will be reached very soon

Leaders of Russia, Germany and France hold video-conference on int'l affairs

Biden urged to halt 'reckless' rhetoric with Putin

Italy imposes 5-day quarantine for all travellers arriving from EU

