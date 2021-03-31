Biden urged to halt 'reckless' rhetoric with Putin

Twenty-seven organizations, including a number of left-leaning groups, issued a statement on Tuesday urging US President Joe Biden to halt the use of “reckless” rhetoric with Russian President Vladimir Putin and instead conduct “constructive bilateral talks.”

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As national organizations that advocate for diplomacy, arms control, disarmament and peace, we are deeply alarmed by the recent negative exchanges between leaders of the two countries with more than 90 percent of the world’s nuclear warheads in their arsenals,” the organizations wrote in a statement obtained by The Hill.

“As Americans, we urge the Biden administration to stop participating in such reckless rhetorical exchanges and to instead vigorously pursue nuclear-arms negotiations with the Russian government,” they added.

Among the groups that signed on to the statement are Justice Democrats, Blue America, Demand Progress, Our Revolution and Progressive Democrats of America, all of which are left-leaning organizations.

The groups called on Biden to “make good on his stated commitment” from February that “diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy.”

They encouraged Biden to stop participating in negative exchanges with the Russian leader and instead turn to “constructive bilateral talks to address the clear and present dangers of the nuclear arms race has never been more apparent.”

Earlier this month, when asked if he thought Putin is a “killer,” Biden answered, “I do,” adding that the Russian leader will “pay a price” for the country’s influence operation targeting the 2020 election.