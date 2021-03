A discussion on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conflict, to which the Turkish ambassador to Canada was invited, was canceled in Canada due to the efforts of the Canadian student union of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian ambassador had not received an invitation to this talk, the ARF informed NEWS.am.