Artsakh Defense Army reports 78 more casualties

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 78 more servicemen, reservists, and volunteers had fallen during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS:

Below is the list of the fallen soldiers.

Reservist Avetisyan Andranik Samvel, born in 1997

Volunteer Manvelyan Artur Igor, born in 1980

Avanesyan Arsen Valerik, born in 1993

Kharajyan Harutyun Yervand, born in 1975

Reservist Melkumyan Gevorg Grisha, born in 1995

Asatryan Nver Samvel, born in 1986

Reserve Matosyan Varuzhan Saribek, born in 1985

Reservist Asatryan Tigran Levon, born in 1970

Reservist Poghosyan Hrach Ashot, born in 1988

Volunteer Mardanyan Artem Yuri, born in 1978

Volunteer Banoyan Harutyun Yeghia, born in 1976

Volunteer Selkemian Movses Yesayi, born in 1992

Reservist Sargsyan Gor Davit, born in 1985

Reservist Khojoyan Varuzhan Roma, born in 1978

Reservist Ghazaryan Petros Artur, born in 1995

Nersisyan Gor Melsik, born in 2000

Yeghiazaryan Avik Smbat, born in 2000

Yeranosyan Seryozha Vazgen, born in 2002

Reservist Sargsyan Artak Garush, born in 1975

Asoyan Mnatsakan Samvel, born in 2000

Mikayelyan Mikayel Vahram, born in 1992

Reservist Gevorgyan Aramayis Ktrich, born in 1967

Reservist Ayvazyan Igor Artyusha, born in 1988

Babayan Gevorg Levon, born in 1991

Marukyan Eduard Gevorg, born in 2001

Mkrtchyan Anushavan Armen, born in 1998

Reservist Naslyan Sargis Eduard, born in 1997

Markosyan Shura Suren, born in 1998

Reservist Ratosyan Rubik Artavazd, born in 1964

Reservist Arakelyan Vardan Vachik, born in 1980

Antonyan Gor Khachik, born in 1989

Avagyan Derenik Samvel, born in 1982

Sakanyan Aleksan Spartak, born in 1994

Reservist Panosyan Levon Manuk, born in 1976

Antonyan Vanik Ashot, born in 1990

Khachatryan Shant Arsen, born in 2001

Tadevosyan Hrach Anton, born in 2001

Reservist Sayadyan Aram Vardan, born in 1989

Margaryan Karen Ashot, born in 1991

Reservist Margaryan Samvel Suren, born in 1970

Khurshudyan Senik Hakob, born in 2001

Khangaldyan Armen Sasun, born in 2002

Voskanyan Sergey Karen, born in 2001

Avanesyan Shamo Nikolay, born in 1987

Grigoryan Gegham Samvel, born in 2001

Harutyunyan Zorik Artsrun, born in 2001

Vardanyan Vruyr Avetik, born in 1996

Hovhannisyan Edmon Hunan, born in 2001

Seno Shahen Yerkanyan, born in 2001

Reservist Nahapetyan Vachagan Harutyun, born in 1986

Gyurjyan Hayk Saro, born in 1994

Shirinyan Argishti Suren, born in 2002

Reservist Melkonyan Shmavon Artur, born in 1998

Asatryan Spartak Hayk, born in 2001

Volunteer Yengoyan Ashot Artash, born in 1959

Parsyan Zhora Yervand, born in 2001

Papyan Hayk Vahram, born in 2001

Dulyan Gagik Gevorg, born in 2000

Khachaturyan Gagik Suren, born in 1997

Ghroyan Narek Hovik, born in 2001

Avetisyan Ashot Lyova, born in 2001

Mesropyan Monte Hovik, born in 2001

Reservist Ghazaryan Artur Norayr, born in 1976

Danielov Arsen Stepan, born in 2000

Reservist Sargsyan Mher Atverik, born in 1981

Reservist Gabrielyan Grigory Rodik, born in 1987

Soghomonyan Eduard Armen, born in 1994

Sargsyan Armen Erik, born in 2000

Hovhannisyan Narek Varuzhan, born in 1992

Harutyunyan Mher Mardi, born in 2000

Hovsepyan Mkhitar Eduard, born in 1986

Asryan Artur Armen, born in 2000

Avagyan Aren David, born in 2001

Zakharyan Artyom Robert, born in 2001

Gabrielyan Sergey Arturik, born in 2000

Reservist Nalbandyan Hayk Gevorg, born in 1989

Reservist Dunamalyan Masis Sargis, born in 1990

Hovhannisyan Harutyun Samvel, born in 1998