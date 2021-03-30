Iran and Azerbaijan FMs discuss issues of cooperation in Caspian Sea

The foreign ministers of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation between the two neighbors on the Caspian Sea, news.am informs, citing Tasnim.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed a number of issues, including mutual cooperation in the Caspian Sea.

The foreign ministers also discussed the latest developments in the Caucasus and other issues of mutual interest in the political and economic fields.