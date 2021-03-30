Artsakhpress

Politics

Jerusalem Post: Time for recognition of Armenian Genocide is now, Biden can right a historic wrong – opinion

The possible recognition of the Armenian Genocide by US President Joe Biden is a step to right a historic wrong, Emily Schrader, the CEO of Social Lite Creative and a research fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute, said in an article published at the Jerusalem Post.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The writer says Israel and many other countries still refuse to recognize the Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

“In the case of Israel, the government has refused to recognize the Armenian Genocide, due to the volatile yet strategic political relationship with Turkey. For decades, Turkey has blackmailed and threatened nations if they even considered recognizing the Armenian Genocide”, Emily Schrader says, noting that if in the past Israel had a dependence on Turkey as one of the only Muslim states with which it had cooperation and diplomatic relations, through the decades, Turkey has become increasingly hostile to Israel with the dictatorial and Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

“Today, Israel is less dependent than ever on Turkey, especially with emerging relations with Arab states. Yet instead of recognizing the Armenian Genocide and unequivocally standing on the right side of history, the Israeli government has sold out the Armenian people even today, by selling weapons to Azerbaijan while it bombs Armenian cities”, the writer says.

The author notes “the Armenian Genocide was not simply a horrific event that occurred. It was arguably the most horrific orchestrated genocide the world had ever seen (at the time), and not in the context of a war, but because the Armenians were Christian”. Emily Schrader considered absolutely unconscionable that the community of nations has continued to allow Turkey to use its geopolitical position to bully other nations into denying or refusing to recognize the Armenian Genocide. 
“For decades, Turkey has actively censored those who recognize the genocide in Turkey itself, and has even destroyed evidence. Previously, it even imprisoned academics who dared to call the Armenian Genocide a genocide.

Whereas in Germany, the world demanded accountability and, even today, Holocaust denial is illegal, Turkey made it illegal not to deny the Armenian Genocide, and the entire world is complicit in allowing it to do so.

If even a few of the world’s superpowers had recognized the Armenian Genocide from day one, we would be living in a different reality today, where smaller nations wouldn’t be afraid to acknowledge the obvious historical fact to the detriment of a people that was almost eliminated.

The Biden administration recognizing the Armenian Genocide would not only send a morally necessary message to the people of Armenia on behalf of the United States, it also would send a message to the world. The time for recognition is now”, Emily Schrader wrote.


     

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan installations on Syunik roads can’t be substantiated by Soviet borders, GPS

As sovereign states, there has never been a demarcation or delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan....

Kremlin comments on nature of relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russia has good relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson...

ECHR judgments confirmed that killing of Armenian in Azerbaijan is encouraged by authorities – Armenia Ombudsman

The President of Azerbaijan, authorities of this country have been implementing a policy of hatred, enmity,...

Armenian FM says international structures becoming convinced that Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian says the international organizations, countries, after seeing...

President Harutyunyan receives Rustam Badasyan, minister of justice of the Republic of Armenia

On March 29 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Rustam Badasyan, minister of...

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.36 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

Holy Tuesday

“The Parable of the Ten Virgins” is commemorated (Mt 25:1-13).

150 Residential houses to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka village

Residential buildings are being built in the Karmir Shuka settlement of the Martuni region of Artsakh...

Armenian Church marks Holy Monday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat).

Constitutional Court upholds Robert Kocharyan's application, criminal proceeding terminated

The Constitutional Court of Armenia has announced 300.1 Article of the Criminal Code unconstitutional,...

1005 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1005 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Armenian Ombudsman congratulated his newly appointed counterpart of Artsakh

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan congratulated Gegham Stepanyan on his election as...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) and Varanda (Fizuli) regions of Artsakh.

Artsakh rescuers find remains of war casualty near Askeran

On March 29, Artsakh’s search and rescue teams found the remains of a war casualty near the village...

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...

No incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Armenian, Iraqi defense ministers discuss bilateral cooperation prospects in Yerevan

The delegation led by Minister of Defense of Iraq Juma Anad Saadoun Khattab yesterday arrived in Armenia...

The ninth convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center provided delivery of more than 60 tons of humanitarian cargo to the Kelbajar district

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to ensure the transit of goods between the territories...

Armenia defense minister, Russia army chief discuss Syunik security

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff of the...

Louvre puts entire art collection online
Jerusalem Post: Time for recognition of Armenian Genocide is now, Biden can right a historic wrong – opinion
Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan installations on Syunik roads can’t be substantiated by Soviet borders, GPS
Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh
Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh
France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
Louvre puts entire art collection online

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

Artsakh Parliament Speaker calls on international organizations to prevent destruction of Armenian monuments

Oscars 2021: No Zoom allowed for nominees

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russia

Egypt ‘succeeds’ in ending the Suez Canal crisis

Ever Given cargo ship refloated in Suez Canal

UN Security Council to hold extraordinary meeting on North Korea on Tuesday

