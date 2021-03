The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) and Varanda (Fizuli) regions of Artsakh.

March 30, 2021, 10:58 Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 1,524 bodies have been found ever since the ceasefire in November last year..