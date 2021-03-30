“The Parable of the Ten Virgins” is commemorated (Mt 25:1-13).

March 30, 2021, 09:30 Holy Tuesday

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: This parable from the Gospel, tells the story about the five foolish and the five wise virgins. The message exhorts us to be vigilant and prepared for the Coming of Our Lord Jesus Christ.