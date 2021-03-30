Holy Tuesday

“The Parable of the Ten Virgins” is commemorated (Mt 25:1-13).
The President of Azerbaijan, authorities of this country have been implementing a policy of hatred, enmity, ethnic cleansing and genocide against Armenia, citizens of Armenia and the Armenian people for years.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian says the international organizations, countries, after seeing...
On March 29 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Rustam Badasyan, minister of...
The Kremlin has commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's intention to resign.
Armenia has already worked out its approaches and presented them to the OSCE Ministerial Council amid...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.36 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...
The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.
Residential buildings are being built in the Karmir Shuka settlement of the Martuni region of Artsakh...
The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat).
The Constitutional Court of Armenia has announced 300.1 Article of the Criminal Code unconstitutional,...
1005 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan congratulated Gegham Stepanyan on his election as...
Azerbaijanis on Thursday stoned cars with Armenian license plates in the Stepanakert-Karmir Shuka road...
On March 29, Artsakh’s search and rescue teams found the remains of a war casualty near the village of Sghnakh in the upper sub-region of Askeran.
The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent...
A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...
The delegation led by Minister of Defense of Iraq Juma Anad Saadoun Khattab yesterday arrived in Armenia...
The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to ensure the transit of goods between the territories...
Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff of the...
Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
