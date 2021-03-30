Canada introduces new sanctions against Russia

The Canadian government has introduced new anti-Russian sanctions over Crimea reuniting with the Russian Federation, the statement by Global Affairs Canada said on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The agency stated that in response to Russia’s reunification with Crimea, "Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced new sanctions against 2 individuals and 4 entities, under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations and the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations."

The sanctions list includes Alexander Ganov, general director of the Grand Service Express, Leonid Ryzhenkin, general director of Mostottrest, as well as the Lenpromtransproyekt enterprise, the Berkakit-Tommot-Yakutsk Railway Line’s Construction Directorate, the Crimea Railway Federal State Unitary Enterprise, and the First Crimean Insurance Company.