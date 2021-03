On March 29, Artsakh’s search and rescue teams found the remains of a war casualty near the village of Sghnakh in the upper sub-region of Askeran.

March 29, 2021, 16:50 Artsakh rescuers find remains of war casualty near Askeran

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The body isn’t yet identified but preliminary information suggests that it is the body of a soldier.