Russia remains Armenia’s strategic ally and Armenia truly appreciates it, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said on March 29.

March 29, 2021, 15:42 Armenia truly appreciates strategic alliance with Russia, says FM Aivazian

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I do not agree that Armenia and Armenia’s foreign policy depend on Russia. Russia remains our strategic ally, and we truly appreciate it, because after all the war stopped thanks to Russia’s efforts. Some might not like this, but this is a fact. Otherwise we’d have a completely different situation,” Aivazian said to lawmakers at the parliament’s foreign relations committee.

Aivazian emphasized that the CSTO has an important place in Armenia’s security sector. He said that during the war Armenia had notified about the situation but not applied to the CSTO.