Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Armenian FM says international structures becoming convinced that Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian says the international organizations, countries, after seeing the destruction of the Armenian historical-cultural heritage by Azerbaijan in Artsakh, the Azerbaijani inhuman treatment against the Armenian prisoners of war, are becoming more and more convinced that Artsakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan.

Armenian FM says international structures becoming convinced that Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan

Armenian FM says international structures becoming convinced that Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the session of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, the minister stated that after the recent aggression against Artsakh, it was clear to those countries and persons, who wanted to understand what had happened, that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not just a territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“This is about the prevention of a new genocidal program. Now when different international structures, countries are witnessing how our cultural-historical heritage is being destructed in the territories which have come under the Azerbaijani control, what inhuman treatment is shown to the Armenian prisoners of war, I think they gradually are becoming convinced that Artsakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan”, he said.

As for the upcoming activities and pushing forward the state and national agenda, the minister stated that regardless of the domestic political developments the foreign ministry and the whole system have continued their normal operation.


     

Politics

ECHR judgments confirmed that killing of Armenian in Azerbaijan is encouraged by authorities – Armenia Ombudsman

The President of Azerbaijan, authorities of this country have been implementing a policy of hatred, enmity, ethnic cleansing and genocide against Armenia, citizens of Armenia and the Armenian people for years.

All news from section

Armenian FM says international structures becoming convinced that Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian says the international organizations, countries, after seeing...

Kremlin comments on Armenia PM Pashinyan's intention to resign

The Kremlin has commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's intention to resign.

Armenian MFA on approaches to Karabakh: Determination of Artsakh status and de-occupation of territories

Armenia has already worked out its approaches and presented them to the OSCE Ministerial Council amid...

Pashinyan, Putin discuss NK issue, energy issues and fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir...

‘All attempts of Azerbaijan to justify barbaric destruction of place of worship are concerning and deplorable’ – MFA

Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the “justifications” made...

Azerbaijan MFA "explains" destruction of Armenian church in Jabrayil

Surprised by the BBC's revealing report, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was quick to comment by making...

Economy

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.68/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.36 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am reports.

All news from section

The President of the Artsakh Republic signs the Government decision approving the program of comprehensive development of crop production

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed the Governments decision approving the program...

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 19.3% in the beginning of 2021

The export from Armenia to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 19.3% in January...

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 527.76/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Russian gas supply to Armenia to be temporarily ensured via Azerbaijan’s territory – media

The Russian media outlets report that the supply of the Russian gas to Armenia will be temporarily carried...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

Society

150 Residential houses to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka village

Residential buildings are being built in the Karmir Shuka settlement of the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with the funds of the Artsakh Investment Fund, the Artsakh Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures informed.

All news from section

Armenian Church marks Holy Monday

The week leading up to Easter or Holy Resurrection is called Holy Week (in Armenian Avak Shabat).

Constitutional Court upholds Robert Kocharyan's application, criminal proceeding terminated

The Constitutional Court of Armenia has announced 300.1 Article of the Criminal Code unconstitutional,...

1005 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

1005 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Armenian Ombudsman congratulated his newly appointed counterpart of Artsakh

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan congratulated Gegham Stepanyan on his election as...

Azerbaijanis hit Armenian cars with stones in Artsakh

Azerbaijanis on Thursday stoned cars with Armenian license plates in the Stepanakert-Karmir Shuka road...

Stepantsminda-Larsi highway closed to all vehicles

The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across...

Military

Search for remains of fallen soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the direction of Sghnakh village, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh reports.

All news from section

No incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Defense Ministry

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Armenian, Iraqi defense ministers discuss bilateral cooperation prospects in Yerevan

The delegation led by Minister of Defense of Iraq Juma Anad Saadoun Khattab yesterday arrived in Armenia...

The ninth convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center provided delivery of more than 60 tons of humanitarian cargo to the Kelbajar district

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to ensure the transit of goods between the territories...

Armenia defense minister, Russia army chief discuss Syunik security

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Chief of the General Staff of the...

Armenian and Russian MODs discuss cooperation issues

Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei...

Armenia MOD: Life of one of missing servicemen could not be saved

One of the servicemen who were missing in a severe snowstorm has died, the Ministry of Defense said.

ECHR judgments confirmed that killing of Armenian in Azerbaijan is encouraged by authorities – Armenia Ombudsman
Armenian FM says international structures becoming convinced that Artsakh cannot be part of Azerbaijan
Kremlin comments on Armenia PM Pashinyan's intention to resign
Armenian MFA on approaches to Karabakh: Determination of Artsakh status and de-occupation of territories
150 Residential houses to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka village
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert open market
Stepanakert open market
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
Scientific seminar on "Daily work with underage children in Artsakh"
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
The city of Martuni of the Artsakh Republic today
Portrait. We
Portrait. We
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenian NC for UNESCO strongly condemns Azerbaijani “ISIS-style” destruction of church

All news from section

Artsakh Parliament Speaker calls on international organizations to prevent destruction of Armenian monuments

Oscars 2021: No Zoom allowed for nominees

‘What is this, if not ethnic-religious based hatred?’ – Tatoyan on Aliyev’s visit to Armenian church

Sport

Tokyo Olympic torch relay starts in Fukushima

All news from section

Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen again, left out of tournament

Magnus Carlsen defeats Levon Aronian

FFA receives official letter from AS Roma about Mkhitaryan's injury

Diaspora

Artsakh President awarded the representatives of the Armenian Diocese of Brazil

All news from section

Israel’s Armenian community urges government to stop arms sales to Azerbaijan

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

International

Ever Given cargo ship refloated in Suez Canal

All news from section

UN Security Council to hold extraordinary meeting on North Korea on Tuesday

Venezuela accuses Facebook of "digital totalitarianism" for suspending Maduro's page

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Most Read

month

week

day

Search