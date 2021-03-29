Kremlin comments on Armenia PM Pashinyan's intention to resign

The Kremlin has commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's intention to resign.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Pashinyan's decision on his resignation does not require an immediate conversation; contacts take place all the time," said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, RIA Novosti reported.

"First, Pashinyan remains acting PM, nonetheless; then the decision, which was announced, does not require immediate conversation ... They have recently communicated, about which we have reported; so the contacts are permanent," Peskov told reporters when asked whether a meeting or a telephone conversation with Pashinyan was planned.